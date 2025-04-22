Despite remarkable season, Cavs G Ty Jerome not named Sixth Man of the Year

CLEVELAND — All season long, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome has created a tremendous impact off the bench, a major component of the team's 64-win regular season. Despite his efforts and a remarkable season, Jerome lost the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.

The Cavs guard was up against Pritchard, who won with 454 points, and Detroit Pistons' Malik Beasley, who was in second place with 279 points. Jerome was in third place for the award, with 91 points.

Jerome is the only reserve in the NBA this season who averaged 10.0+ points, 3.0 assists, over .500 field goal percentage, and over .400 three-point percentage in at least 25 games off the bench. He scored in double figures 42 times off the bench this season, with Cleveland 32-10 in those games. He also had 10 games off the bench with 20+ points this season.

Last season, the Cavs' struggles at times came when Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland came off the floor. Jerome, who only played 15 minutes in two games last season due to an ankle injury, entered this season healthy and ready to provide a spark in Cleveland.

Being named a finalist before Game 1 was something Jerome was grateful for.

"Especially after last year, not being able to play the whole year, not being able to play in the playoffs, just watching, it speaks to how my teammates have empowered me and how my coaching staff has empowered me since Day One for sure. Definitely means something for sure," Jerome said on Sunday after helping the Cavs win the first game of their playoff series with the Miami Heat.

This year, Jerome has played in 70 total games, averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals, while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from three. His deep shots are not even the most impressive part of his game, with his signature floater nearly un-guardable all year long.

Before the winners were announced on Tuesday, Jerome's teammates expressed how proud they were that he was even a finalist.

"He comes down, has a great summer, great training camp and he's just carried it on. He has been so good. You guys, everyone, saw it the other night and we've seen it all year," said Sam Merrill at practice. "It just feels like anytime we need something offensively, he's able to provide it and keeps making those tough floaters and those crazy fallaways and hits deep threes and competes. I hope he wins it. I think he's very deserving of it.”

Jerome wasn't the only finalist for an NBA award. The Cavs will find out if Evan Mobley has earned the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award on Thursday evening when the winner is announced.