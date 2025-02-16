Watch Now
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley win NBA Skills Challenge during All-Star weekend

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Donovan Mitchell celebrate after winning the skills challenge at the NBA basketball All-Star Saturday night festivities Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
SAN FRANCISCO — The Cleveland Cavaliers are well represented at the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland all earning spots to participate in the events out in San Francisco. Mitchell and Mobley got things going to a strong start for Cleveland by winning the NBA's KIA Skills Challenge Saturday night.

Mitchell and Mobley were on a team going against three other duos. The Cavaliers pair faced off against Warriors' Draymond Green and Moses Moody, Spurs' Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama and NBA rookies Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.

The teams went through timed drills, having to first bounce pass three balls, make a chest pass, hit a three, hit a mid-range, hit a corner three, another chest pass and then run down the court and make a layup.

After the first round and some cheating from the Spurs (who opted not to try to make their shots and were disqualified for it), the Cavs advanced.

The contest came down to the Cavs vs. Warriors, a fitting matchup given the history between the two franchises.

In the end, Mitchell and Mobley completed the course with the best time, winning the skills challenge.

After winning the trophy in the Bay, Mobley was asked if this felt like Cleveland's year.

"I definitely think it's the year. We started off strong, we've continued to go strong and we're going to finish strong."

