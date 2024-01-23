Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen are in the US player pool for the Paris Olympics

On Tuesday, the USA Basketball announced a 41-athlete player pool for the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team.

The players were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s National Team's current managing director, Grant Hill.

Included in the 41-athlete player pool are Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarret Allen.

“The United States boasts unbelievable basketball talent and I am thrilled that many of the game’s superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games,” Hill said. “It is a privilege to select the team that will help us toward the goal of once again standing atop the Olympic podium. This challenging process will unfold over the next several months as we eagerly anticipate the start of national team activity."

The 12-member 2024 USA Men’s National Team, which will represent the United States at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris, will be announced at a later date.

The Cavaliers are currently riding a winning streak wave, eight straight in a row.

In their last game against the Magic, Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and 13 assists and shot 20 for 38 (53%) from 3-point range.

Jarrett Allen, who didn't score until the Cavs had a 21-point lead, set a franchise record with his 12th straight double-double, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

