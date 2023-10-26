Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus help lead Cavs to first road season-opener win in 23 years

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Cavaliers tipped their season off on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, and led by Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, Cleveland broke a bad streak and got their first road season-opening win since 2000.

Taking the court for the first time in the regular season, the Cavs got off to a hot start. Taking a double-digit lead early in the first quarter, the Cavs were firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball, with some strong three-point shooting early and forced turnovers defensively.

By the second quarter, Brooklyn had gotten themselves back in the game, tying things up midway through the second and taking their first lead of the night briefly near the half.

The third quarter was all Cleveland as the Cavs kept their lead throughout. In the fourth quarter, however, the game turned, and as the minutes went on, the Cavs found themselves having to play from behind.

At just over nine minutes left in the game, the Nets took their second lead of the night. It was a down-to-the-wire situation for the Cavs that tested their defense as they looked for stops to get themselves back in the game. Making it a single-possession game with under a minute, the Cavs aced the test.

With 43 seconds on the clock, Mitchell notched a steal, ran up the court and threw it down to tie things up 111-111. On what was poised to be a great defensive stand, with just one second on the shot clock, the refs called a personal foul on Mitchell, which sent Nets' Mikal Bridges to the line. His two free throws put the Nets up two points.

Mitchell answered back, though. With 12 seconds in the game, Mitchell hit a dagger three, putting the Cavs ahead 114-113. One more solid defensive stop sealed the game and started the Cavs season off with a win.

Leading the way for the Cavs Wednesday night was Mitchell, who scored 27 points with six assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block.

Strus, who made his regular season debut with the Cavs Wednesday night, showcased exactly what the Cavs need from him—immediate offensive impact. Strus scored 27 points as well, putting up 12 rebounds with two assists and steal and a block. He hit seven of his 13 threes and shot 52.9% from the field.

"He came out and set a tone," head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game. "Beyond the three, because I think we expected that, he had 12 defensive rebounds...to me, it's more about shooting with him. He makes shots, that's what he does...his grit and toughness—that's leadership style and our guys will continue to follow."

Point guard Darius Garland, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury but was cleared to play Wednesday, didn't see an impact on his time on the court, playing 32 minutes while putting up 15 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Wednesday also showed off the work forward Isaac Okoro has done to improve this offseason, as he had an impact on both sides of the ball. Okoro put up 18 points while grabbing six rebounds and notching two steals and a block. Center Evan Mobley scored 10 with six boards and a block.

The Cavs bring their win back to Cleveland with them as they prepare for their home opener against the Thunder on Friday night inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tipoff at home is at 7:30 p.m.