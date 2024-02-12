Donovan Mitchell named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — On Monday, the NBA announced its Eastern Conference Player of the Week was given to Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan 'Spida' Mitchell.

The week included games played from Monday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 11.

"Mitchell led the Cavaliers to an Eastern Conference-best 4-0 record this past week, averaging 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assist, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest. He shot .541 (40-74) from the field, .459 (17-37) from three and a perfect 1.000 (14-14) from the foul line, while scoring 25 points or more in three of Cleveland’s four outings. The 6-3 guard knocked down 17 three-pointers during the week, which led the East, and was the only player in the entire NBA to average at least 25.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks," the NBA said in a press release.

This is Mitchell's first Player of the Week honor this season and his sixth overall.

The Cavs currently have the longest active win streak in the NBA at nine straight victories going into tonight’s game against Philadelphia.