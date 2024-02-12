Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Donovan Mitchell named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Donovan Mitchell
John Raoux/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Orlando Magic late in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Donovan Mitchell
Posted at 4:50 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 16:50:01-05

CLEVELAND — On Monday, the NBA announced its Eastern Conference Player of the Week was given to Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan 'Spida' Mitchell.

The week included games played from Monday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 11.

"Mitchell led the Cavaliers to an Eastern Conference-best 4-0 record this past week, averaging 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assist, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest. He shot .541 (40-74) from the field, .459 (17-37) from three and a perfect 1.000 (14-14) from the foul line, while scoring 25 points or more in three of Cleveland’s four outings. The 6-3 guard knocked down 17 three-pointers during the week, which led the East, and was the only player in the entire NBA to average at least 25.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks," the NBA said in a press release.

This is Mitchell's first Player of the Week honor this season and his sixth overall.

The Cavs currently have the longest active win streak in the NBA at nine straight victories going into tonight’s game against Philadelphia.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through