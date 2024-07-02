Donovan Mitchell signing 3-year $150.3 million extension with Cavaliers, reports say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has signed a three-year extension with the team worth $150.3 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mitchell seemingly confirmed the report with the following tweet (yes, tweet, not X or whatever you call it.)

During a press event Monday, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said he was optimistic Mitchell would sign an extension.

“We feel good about Donovan,” Altman said. "He’s in a great space mentally. He’s healthy. ... He’s really invested in what we’re doing, and hopefully soon we’ll have more of a decisive answer on (a contract extension). But he’s been great. He’s been super involved and super collaborative and very, very much pro-Cleveland.”

In the two seasons Mitchell has spent with the Cavs, he has helped lead the team to the playoffs.

Over the past two seasons with the Cavs, Mitchell has become the centerpiece of the team. In 123 games, Mitchell has averaged 27.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals. His numerous games with 40+ points have been the engine of the offense, and last season helped the team overcome a slew of injuries, including Darius Garland's and Evan Mobley's.

While some outlets stirred opinions that Mitchell would want to be elsewhere, especially after the Cavs fell to the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs this year, Mitchell never expressed that. He remained adamant that he was happy in Cleveland.

Even early into last season, the optimism that a long-term deal could be reached was there.

"He's been a tremendous partner since Day 1...he's been genuine...he wants to win here. He wants to win big here...he's truly happy here," Altman said in October.

Mitchell has embraced the city and the team. He wants to win here. Over the past two seasons, they've advanced further. Now, with Mitchell committed to the extended contract, the goal will ultimately be the coveted NBA Championship that the Cavs have only won once.

The work to get there isn't far away, and with new head coach Kenny Atkinson taking over, he's already made sure to meet with Mitchell—the Cavs star player with the talent to lead them where they want to be.

"We had a great sit down. We also have a little bit, the East Coast, similar backgrounds. We didn't grow up far from each other really, if you think about it. So right off the bat felt a great connection. Talked about more personal stuff, family, his family with my family. So it was really a great get-to-know-you session," Atkinson said. "We can do it with Donovan. He's an MVP."

