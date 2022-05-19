Evan Mobley named NBA All-Rookie first team

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has been unanimously selected to the Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Mobley is the 21st rookie in Cavs history to earn All-Rookie team honors, with Issac Okoro earning a Second Team nod last season.

Mobley is also the 12th Cavaliers rookie to receive an All-Rookie First Team selection and just the fourth since 2000, joining LeBron James (2003-04), Kyrie Irving (2011-12) and Dion Waiters (2012-13).

Mobley was selected third overall by the Cavaliers in the 2021 NBA Draft and was the runner-up for the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

He played in 69 games with averages of 15.0 points on .508 shooting from the field, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.67 blocks in 33.8 minutes.

Mobley became just the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks, joining Pau Gasol (2001-02), Tim Duncan (1997-98) and Chris Webber (1993-94).

Other rookies joining him on the team include Toronto's Scottie Barnes, Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Orlando's Franz Wagner and Houston's Jalen Green.