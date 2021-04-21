'Fahrenheit Mobile Locker Room' launches at Rocket Mortgage, allowing fans to order food, drinks from their seats

CLEVELAND — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has become the first NBA venue to launch a mobile food and beverage ordering app that also allows users to access order food directly from their seats.

The “Fahrenheit Mobile Locker Room” will allow fans to order food and drinks directly from their SeatGeek app and then pick up their order from a designated food locker in the arena, with zero contact from another person.

The locker room is overseen by the Cavs’ food and beverage partner, Aramark.

“We’re excited to be working with the Cavaliers and SeatGeek to pilot this unique food and beverage experience. As fans’ expectations for safety have changed, Aramark continues to be on the forefront of introducing innovative offerings to improve the guest experience,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark’s Sports & Entertainment Division. “By launching a fully integrated mobile food and beverage ordering platform, we’re able to provide fans with the food they love, delivered in a frictionless way.”

The locker room will feature a special menu created by local celebrity chef Rocco Whalen and his flagship brand Fahrenheit.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the first NBA venue to deploy a heated locker room as a delivery mechanism for mobile ordering in venues. The pilot program will continue for the remainder of the Monsters and Cavs seasons as well as during concerts at the FieldHouse.

“The Fahrenheit Mobile Locker Room within SeatGeek Rally is an innovative and practical solution to mobile ordering,” said Mike Conley, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse SVP & Chief Information Officer. “Fan adoption to mobile ordering in stadiums and arenas has historically been low primarily because of the need to download a separate mobile app. The integration with SeatGeek not only eliminates this barrier, but does so with a seamless and intuitive platform that fans will enjoy using just as much as they enjoy the delicious food they pick up from their heated locker. We’re excited to partner with SeatGeek and Aramark on this pilot program and look forward to its evolution into the future.”

According to the Cavs, Rally, which is SeatGeek's food and mobile feature, is fully customizable for each event. For example, someone attending a gold tournament can find a course map embedded on the app.