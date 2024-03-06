Fans cheer Kelce brothers at Cavaliers sold-out bobblehead night

Last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 105-104, a comeback win in front of an electric crowd and with NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce in the house for their bobblehead night.

The night wasn't just a showcase of exciting basketball but a night about two brothers who haven't forgotten home.

RELATED: Dean Wade scores 20 in fourth, Cavs rally to stun Celtics

The Kelce brothers are absolute superstars; from Super Bowls to a podcast with more than 2 million subscribers and even one in a relationship with a global music icon, the siblings have never once forgotten their roots.

That's why Tuesday night's game was so special.

"They brought a lot of energy. The Cavs did a great job at having the bobblehead night for the guys," Jones said.

The brothers chugged some beer and interacted with the crowd, and after the game, they made time to meet with people important to their journeys from their NFL connections all the way back to Cleveland Heights High School.

"The Kelce brothers mean a whole lot to his area," said their former Cleveland Heights football coach, Mike Jones. "They're very prideful of Cleveland Heights."

He continued, "It was surreal. It's just always nice that they acknowledge their foundation. That's what I represent—just the foundation here at Cleveland Heights."

The sold-out crowd took home their bobbleheads, a hot commodity for Northeast Ohio, with the resale of the Kelce replicas already taking off online.

The Bobbleheads have a special meaning to Clevelanders because the brothers never forgot their roots and came back home to The Land.

Northeast Ohio hasn't forgotten to celebrate the brothers' success, either.

"I think it's crazy that those two. Lebron James, there's so many legends from here, and I think that's really cool, said fan Evan Chapman.

Now, if you didn't get a bobblehead, there's still a chance. The Cleveland Charge is giving away the Kelce brothers bobblehead this Saturday to the first 1,000 fans as they take on the Motor City Cruse inside the Wolstein Center.

RELATED: Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce honored with bobblehead giveaway at Cavs game