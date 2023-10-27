'Four the Land': The new Cavs banner dons the side of Sherwin-Williams' headquarters

CLEVELAND — The 2023-2024 Cavs season is finally here. A new season means a new banner in downtown Cleveland to "rep" our team.

The new "Four the Land" Cavs banner is up on the Sherwin Williams' Headquarters building. It features four of the team's players: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley.

Crews worked to get it up before Friday's home opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is getting ready to transform into "Cavs Central" Friday night. Fans going to the game will score free vintage T-shirts, and the hip-hop dance crew, the Jabbawockeez, are performing at half time.

It's not too late to get in on the fun; grab a ticket to Friday's game here.