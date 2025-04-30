Here's the Cavs - Pacers schedule for Round 2 of the NBA playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take the court Sunday to start Round 2 of the NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.

Here's the schedule:



May 4 - Game 1 at Cleveland

May 6 - Game 2 at Cleveland

May 9 - Game 3 at Indianapolis

May 11 - Game 4 at Indianapolis

May 13 - Game 5 at Cleveland

May 15 - Game 6 at Indianapolis

May 18 - Game 7 at Cleveland

Indiana went 3-1 against Cleveland this season, though two of those wins came in the final week of the season — and to be fair, the Cavs, who had long clinched the East's No. 1 seed, weren't exactly playing their postseason lineup.

This Cavs team is doing something that not even the LeBron James teams in Cleveland did. Cleveland's average margin of victory this season is now 10.5 points per game, on pace to be the best in franchise history. Only nine teams have made it through a regular season and the playoffs with such a margin.

They're 68-18 so far this season, including playoffs. There are two teams in Cavaliers history that won more games in a full season: The 2008-09 team went 76-20, and the 2015-16 team — the NBA champions that season — went 73-30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.