The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on the Boston Celtics at home for game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Here's how you can watch the game:



Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets start at $66.

TV: Watch the game on TNT

Listen: You can hear the game on WTAM 1100 or WMMS 100.7

The Celtics won the last match-up 106-93 on May 12, led by 33 points from Jayson Tatum, while Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points for the Cavaliers.