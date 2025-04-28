Watch Now
How to watch Cavs Game 4 against the Heat

Cavaliers Heat Basketball
Michael Laughlin/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
Cavaliers Heat Basketball
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the chance to sweep the Miami Heat Monday night after going 3-0 during the first three games of the playoffs.

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Here's how you can watch:

  • TV: The game will air on FanDuel Sports Network and TNT.
  • Stream: The game will be streamed on Max.
  • Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

