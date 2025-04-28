How to watch Cavs Game 4 against the Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the chance to sweep the Miami Heat Monday night after going 3-0 during the first three games of the playoffs.
Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Here's how you can watch:
- TV: The game will air on FanDuel Sports Network and TNT.
- Stream: The game will be streamed on Max.
- Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.
Take a look at the Cavs' first win of the series against the Heat.
Cavs bring the heat, beat Miami 121-100 in Game 1 of 2025 NBA Playoffs
