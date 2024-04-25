How to watch Cavs playoff Game 3 against the Orlando Magic

After going 2-0 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs at home, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading down to Orlando to face the Magic.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Here's how you can watch Thursday night's game:



TV: The game will air on Bally Sports.

Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

Watch party: The Cavs will be holding a watch party at the Clevelander.

The Cavs have been sparked by several players, most notably Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell says has been gearing up for these playoffs since last season.

Donovan Mitchell ready for playoffs, sets postseason standard for Cavs

