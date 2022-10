TORONTO — The Guardians season may have ended Tuesday night, but at least Cleveland fans have something to look forward to watching.

Basketball is officially back.

The Cavaliers are heading to Toronto Wednesday night to face the Raptors in the season opener.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

You can watch the game on Bally Sports.

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100.

Cleveland went 44-38 overall and 27-25 in the Eastern Conference last season.