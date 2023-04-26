How to watch the Cavaliers take on the Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be taking on the New York Knicks in a must-win game five of the NBA playoffs in Cleveland.

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 102-93 in the last matchup.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 23 points.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:

TV: The game will air on Bally Sports and NBA TV.

Radio: You can listen to the game on WTAM or WMMS.

In-person: Tickets for the game are still available for as low as $43.

Tune into News 5 at 11 for highlights from the game with Sports Director Jon Doss.

