How to watch the Cavaliers take on the Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs

Frank Franklin II/AP
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 9:31 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 09:31:27-04

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be taking on the New York Knicks in a must-win game five of the NBA playoffs in Cleveland.

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 102-93 in the last matchup.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 23 points.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here's how you can watch the game:

TV: The game will air on Bally Sports and NBA TV.

Radio: You can listen to the game on WTAM or WMMS.

In-person: Tickets for the game are still available for as low as $43.

Tune into News 5 at 11 for highlights from the game with Sports Director Jon Doss.

