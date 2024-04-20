How to watch the Cavs first playoff game against the Orlando Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for the first round of the playoffs, where they will take on the Orlando Magic.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch the game:



TV: The game will air on ESPN.

Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.

In-person: Head down to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets cost as low as $28.

For many on the team, gearing up for the playoffs is something they believe should have already been happening.

'It's time to play': Where the Cavs say their mindset is heading into playoffs

