Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

How to watch the Cavs first playoff game against the Orlando Magic

Cavaliers Suns Basketball
Darryl Webb/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket between Phoenix Suns' Eric Gordon, left, and Drew Eubanks, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Wednesday, April. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Cavaliers Suns Basketball
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 11:00:02-04

The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for the first round of the playoffs, where they will take on the Orlando Magic.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch the game:

  • TV: The game will air on ESPN.
  • Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 100.7 WMMS.
  • In-person: Head down to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets cost as low as $28.

After the game, tune into News 5 for all of the highlights.
For many on the team, gearing up for the playoffs is something they believe should have already been happening.

'It's time to play': Where the Cavs say their mindset is heading into playoffs

RELATED: 'It's time to play': Where the Cavs say their mindset is heading into playoff matchup with Orlando Magic

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through