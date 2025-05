The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming home for a must-win game against the Indiana Pacers.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

Here's how you can watch the game:



TV: TNT.

Radio: 100.7 WMMS.

In person: Tickets cost as low as $58.

Indiana is leading the series 3-1.

The Cavaliers might be playing without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who sustained an injury in Game 4.

