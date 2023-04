The Cleveland Cavaliers may have lost the first game of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks, but fortunately, they have a chance to tie the series up.

The game tips off Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The game will air on TNT and Bally Sports Ohio.

You can listen to the game on the radio on WTAM 1100.

Since the game is in Cleveland, you could also buy tickets for it, be prepared to pay a hefty charge. Tickets start at $70.

