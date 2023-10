After months of waiting, the Cleveland Cavaliers return to action Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.9 last season.

The game tips off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The game will air on Bally Sports Ohio.

You can listen to the game on the radio on WTAM 1100.

