How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Boston Celtics

Let's go, 16-0!
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets' Josh Green (10) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted
and last updated

The Cavs look to continue their history-making undefeated win streak as they take on the champion Celtics tonight at 7 p.m. in Boston.

  • TV: You can watch the game on TNT or stream it with the NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 106.9 FM.

CLICK HERE for all the stream options.

Cleveland is the fourth team in NBA history to have opened a season with 15 consecutive wins.

Tonight, they face the team that ended their playoff run last season.

Unbeaten through those 15 games after defeating Charlotte 128-114 on Sunday night, Cleveland will try to become just the second team to go 16-0 on Tuesday when it visits the defending champion Celtics, who bounced the Cavs from the playoffs last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

