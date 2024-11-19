How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Boston Celtics

The Cavs look to continue their history-making undefeated win streak as they take on the champion Celtics tonight at 7 p.m. in Boston.
- TV: You can watch the game on TNT or stream it with the NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or 106.9 FM.
Cleveland is the fourth team in NBA history to have opened a season with 15 consecutive wins.
Tonight, they face the team that ended their playoff run last season.
Unbeaten through those 15 games after defeating Charlotte 128-114 on Sunday night, Cleveland will try to become just the second team to go 16-0 on Tuesday when it visits the defending champion Celtics, who bounced the Cavs from the playoffs last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
