'I made a new best friend': Cavs All-Star Darius Garland shares heartwarming moment with young fan

CLEVELAND — Vito Rybka is only two years old and just a few feet tall, but he also may be Cavs All-Star Darius Garland's biggest fan.

On Monday night, Vito got to go with his family to the Cavs game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Of course, he was dressed in a Garland jersey. He wears it almost everywhere.

"He tells his mom Darius Garland's his friend. He sleeps in his jersey and he always cheers when he makes baskets," said Wendy Rybka, who brought the little guy to the game.

The Rybka family got to the game early, there to watch the pregame warmups from the sideline. In hand was a sign for Vito to help hold. It was a sign that read, "I've waited my whole life to meet Garland."

It was two short years, but Vito got his wish on Monday night.

As Garland was on the court warming up, putting shots up before the matchup with the Timberwolves, Vito and his sign were noticed.

Vito got the green light to go on the court, and he went straight to Garland.

The Cavs star guard might have been just as happy to meet Vito as the toddler was to meet him.

For well over five minutes of Garland's warmup time, the two spent time together. Vito showed Garland his No. 10 jersey. Garland gave him high-fives. The two laughed and took pictures. They played with the basketball. Vito got to truly become friends with his favorite player.

"We haven't been able to process it yet," Wendy Rybka said. "I can't believe that he actually came out and sat down and spent time with him."

Before Garland left the court to head into the locker room before the game, he went back over to Vito and his family to say goodbye to his new friend.

The moment was heartwarming—both for the Rybka family and Garland himself.

"It was super cool. He put a smile on my face so it was dope just to see a little guy with my jersey on like that," Garland said. "And we were having a little conversation so it was cool, it was fun. He definitely made my day."

The Rybkas were already Garland fans. That only grew on Monday.

"He is a really great young man," Wendy said of Garland.

And while Vito already knew he was friends with Garland, the All-Star point guard is glad to have made a new best friend himself.

"I made a new best friend. That's my dawg," Garland said.