Jarrett Allen works through shootaround ahead of Game 3 as team awaits home crowd energy

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cavs have been without big man Jarrett Allen for the past five games after suffering a rib injury in the first round of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic. The team found ways to win, advancing after a seven-game series and now in a battle with the Boston Celtics.

As the Cavs continue fighting, returning home for Game 3 of the series Saturday night, Allen is also working to get back on the court—getting in work at shootaround Saturday morning before the game.

Allen, who was reported to be unable to lift his arms or move much with the injury, was able to put up some free throws and participate in the morning work.

Jarrett Allen works through shootaround ahead of Game 3

Having Allen working in shootarounds is a big first step to having the crucial part of the team back. Allen has averaged 17 points and 13.8 rebounds in the four games this postseason. His play on both sides of the court could shift the power in this matchup with the Celtics, should he be able to return.

Allen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Boston, as is Dean Wade, who missed the last 19 regular season games with a knee injury and has yet to be able to return.

While the team awaits a decision on both Allen and Wade, the Cavs have their sights set on playing in front of the home crowd and taking lessons from their dominant 118-94 win over Boston Thursday into Game 3.

"I think the Game 7 actually helped us in Game 2 for us to stay together and be resilient, stay united and challenge ourselves as a group to have a better performance on the defensive end in Game 2. And that's what we were able to demonstrate. Now that we're home, our mindset's [to] protect home court," said veteran center Tristan Thompson.

A home court the team is looking forward to being in front of once again.

"They give us energy, they provide a spark when times get tough. They're there to pick us up when things are going good, they're there to keep building and put pressure on them," Max Strus said. "So the fans are a huge part of it. And we're lucky to be at home and happy to be home."

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. You can watch the game right here on News 5.

How to watch



Before the game, tune into News 5 at a special time at 6:30 p.m. for updates from inside the stadium.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and will air on News 5.

After the game, tune into News 5 at 11 and a one-hour Rally for the Ring postgame show.