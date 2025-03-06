Kevin Love receives tribute, standing ovation during Cavs-Heat game

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Miami Heat Wednesday night inside Rocket Arena, it was a mini-2016 reunion with three members of the Cavs' championship team in the house receiving special recognition.

Kevin Love, a member of the 2016 Cavs championship and now playing for the Heat, was welcomed back to his former home with a special tribute video. In the video, highlights of his time with the Cavs played. From his relationships with teammates to "the stop" during Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors, standout moments from his time in wine and gold were displayed on the Humongotron.

RAW: Kevin Love gets tribute and standing ovation during Cavs-Heat game

Once the video was over, the camera showed Love on the court, who waved to the crowd and pointed to his finger, where he'd be wearing his 2016 championship ring if he weren't suited up.

As Love showed love to the crowd, the crowd gave it right back to him, the arena rising to their feet to give him a standing ovation.

A tribute and standing ovation for Kevin Love. #Cavs. pic.twitter.com/MyqhQozaOH — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 6, 2025

Love wasn't the only member of the 2016 to receive some in-game recognition.

Richard Jefferson, who is now on the ESPN broadcast team, was shown on the scoreboard where he received a roar of applause.

A short time later, Tristan Thompson, who returned to the Cavs last season, was shown on the screen, smiling as he was applauded by the crowd as well.

All the love for the 2016 #Cavs championship team tonight. pic.twitter.com/GljZynUQtX — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 6, 2025

The three special moments Wednesday night ensured that all of the members of the 2016 team who were in attendance got their recognition

from an always loyal Cleveland fan base who will always appreciate the group that broke a 52-year championship drought.