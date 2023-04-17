Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Cavaliers

The New York Knicks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last meeting 101-97 on April 15 led by 27 points from Jalen Brunson, while Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is the best team in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 106.9 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Knicks are 32-20 in conference matchups. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 14 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 29.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Josh Hart is shooting 72.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (foot).

Knicks: Isaiah Roby: day to day (ankle).