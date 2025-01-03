Watch Now
LeBron James applauds younger son Bryce's hoops commitment to the University of Arizona

Gregory Payan/AP
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bryce James #5 warms up against Christopher Columbus at halftime during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, on January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
(AP) — LeBron James is excited about his younger son's decision to play basketball at the University of Arizona next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar said the decision was Bryce James' to make, and he went where he felt most comfortable.

LeBron praised Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd as a straight shooter who told Bryce exactly what the Wildcats believe about him.

Bryce James is a four-star recruit at Sierra Canyon School in suburban Chatsworth.

That’s the same private high school where his older brother, Bronny, played his senior season in 2022-23.

