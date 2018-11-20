LeBron James returns to Cleveland for the first time since leaving the Cavaliers

Fair
SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 10, 2018 in Sacramento, California.
CLEVELAND - The King has returned to the Land.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers landed in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.
The Return of the King 👑 pic.twitter.com/hTt3TCIbwJ— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2018
This is the first time that James has returned to play against the Cavaliers since leaving the team this summer. Wednesday night's game will be the only one that James plays in Cleveland this season.
The Cavaliers will travel to Los Angeles in January to face James on his new home court.