LeBron James returns to Cleveland for the first time since leaving the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND - The King has returned to the Land.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers landed in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.

The Return of the King 👑 pic.twitter.com/hTt3TCIbwJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2018

This is the first time that James has returned to play against the Cavaliers since leaving the team this summer. Wednesday night's game will be the only one that James plays in Cleveland this season.

The Cavaliers will travel to Los Angeles in January to face James on his new home court.