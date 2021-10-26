Watch
Los Angeles Clippers to host Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday

David Zalubowski/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Denver. The Cavaliers won 99-87. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:05 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 19:05:21-04

The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles went 47-25 overall with a 26-10 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers averaged 24.4 assists per game on 41.8 made field goals last season.

Cleveland went 21-50 overall a season ago while going 9-27 on the road. The Cavaliers averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second chance points and 30.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Keon Johnson: out (illness), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).

Cavaliers: None listed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
