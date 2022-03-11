Miami hosts Cleveland after Garland's 41-point game

Cleveland plays the Miami Heat after Darius Garland scored 41 points in the Cavaliers' 127-124 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat are 28-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami scores 109.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 23-16 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland is the leader in the Eastern Conference allowing just 103.5 points per game while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Heat 105-94 in their last matchup on Dec. 14. Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 23 points, and PJ Tucker led the Heat with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is averaging 20.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Garland is averaging 21 points and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 73.8% over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), Jimmy Butler: out (illness), Caleb Martin: day to day (knee).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Caris LeVert: day to day (foot).