Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers

Hawks Cavaliers Basketball
Nick Cammett/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell shoots against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, left, and forward AJ Griffin, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 11:35:33-05

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at home. Cleveland is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 2.9.

The Trail Blazers are 6-3 on the road. Portland has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 22.9 points and 4.1 assists. Jerami Grant is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: day to day (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

