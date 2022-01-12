Mitchell leads Utah into matchup with Cleveland

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz play the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell is currently ninth in the NBA scoring 25.9 points per game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.

The Jazz have gone 14-7 in home games. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.8 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 15.1 boards.

The Cavaliers are 12-9 on the road. Cleveland averages 107.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 109-108 in the last matchup on Dec. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: out (health protocols), Jared Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Elijah Hughes: out (illness), Malik Fitts: out (wrist), Joe Ingles: out (reconditioning), Udoka Azubuike: out (health and safety protocols), Rudy Gay: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow).