Watch
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

NBA All-Star Kevin Love honored for mental health advocacy

items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love smiles after a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Miami. Love, a five-time NBA All-Star, is being honored by a Boston foundation for his work on and off the court to take the stigma out of mental health struggles. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Kevin Love
Posted at 7:04 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 19:04:25-05

CLEVELAND — Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love is being honored by a Boston foundation for his work on and off the court to take the stigma out of mental health struggles.

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward is the latest recipient of the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation's Award in Inclusion.

The foundation says it's highlighting Love's transparency around his own battles with anxiety and depression.

Love established the Kevin Love Fund and set an ambitious goal of helping more than 1 billion people over a five-year period.

He says speaking out about his own mental health struggles has transformed his life.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?