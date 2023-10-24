Nets host the Cavaliers for season opener

The Brooklyn Nets begin the season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn finished 45-37 overall, 29-22 in Eastern Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.5 last season.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.9 last season.

INJURIES: Nets: None listed.

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).