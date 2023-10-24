Watch Now
Nets host the Cavaliers for season opener

Donovan Mitchell, Markelle Fultz
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz (20) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 24, 2023
The Brooklyn Nets begin the season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn finished 45-37 overall, 29-22 in Eastern Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.5 last season.

Cleveland finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.9 last season.

INJURIES: Nets: None listed.

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

