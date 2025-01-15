Oklahoma City plays Cleveland, aims for 7th straight home win

(AP) — Oklahoma City hosts Cleveland looking to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Thunder have gone 17-2 at home. Oklahoma City is 28-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 14-3 on the road. Cleveland is eighth in the league scoring 51.0 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.9.

The Thunder score 116.2 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 111.4 the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 18.9 more points per game (122.3) than the Thunder give up (103.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is shooting 47.8% and averaging 20.6 points for the Thunder.

Mobley is averaging 19 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 118.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 123.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: day to day (illness).