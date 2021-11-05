Raptors face the Cavaliers on 5-game win streak

Toronto is looking to keep its five-game win streak going when the Raptors take on Cleveland.

Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 112.4 points per game and shoot 48.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: out (thumb), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Cavaliers: Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (hamstring).