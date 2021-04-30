Watch
Report: Cavs bringing back 13-year veteran Anderson Varejão after 4 years out of the league

David Zalubowski/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao, of Brazil, takes a free throw shot against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Nov. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:56 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 19:56:32-04

CLEVELAND — The year is 2021 and the Cleveland Cavaliers are signing Anderson Varejão back to their roster for the rest of the season, according to Shams Charania, The Athletic.

Varejão, 38, was traded to the Cavaliers in 2004 after being selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2004 NBA Draft. He spent the next twelve years in Cleveland, playing alongside LeBron James, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Daniel Gibson and Drew Gooden, among others.

The Cavs waived Varejão in February 2016 and he signed with the Golden State Warriors, losing to his former team in the 2016 NBA Championships.

Varejão has not played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season when he won a championship with the Warriors.

After Charania reported the signing, the Cavs hinted at the move with a tweet of "Major League" character Ricky Vaughn, who shares the nickname "Wild Thing" with Varejão.

