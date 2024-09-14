Watch Now
Report: Cavs keep Isaac Okoro, sign forward to 3-year, $38M deal

Michael Wyke/AP
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Jan. 26, 2023, in Houston. Okoro, who missed the final six games of the regular season with a sore left knee, took part in some contact portions of practice Thursday, April 13, 2023, and it appears he will be ready for Game 1 on Saturday against the New York Knicks. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
CLEVELAND — Over the summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers have locked up their core pieces. The team reached contract extensions with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. And just before training camp begins, the Cavs have returned forward Issac Okoro.

The Cavs and Okoro reached a deal Saturday, a three-year, $38 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Okoro, who was a restricted free agent, averaged 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 1.9 assists last year for the Cavs while shooting 49% from the field and 39.1% from three. He played 69 games last season with 42 starts. Okoro was praised by former head coach J.B. Bickerstafff and his other teammates for the defense he provided the team.

The 23-year-old will see how he can continue to develop under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, with high hopes for the team this year to make another playoff appearance, this time with a deep run.

The Cavs will hold their 2024 Training Camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, from Oct.1-6.

