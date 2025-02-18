Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse becomes 'Rocket Arena' in new rebranding

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters have seen their home called a number of different names over the years.

Gund Arena. Quicken Loans Arena. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

And now, Rocket Arena.

Rock Entertainment Group announced the rebranding on Tuesday morning as part of the arena's 30th anniversary.

“Guided by Chairman Dan Gilbert’s vision, we are committed to making a positive impact on our communities, clients and fans. For 30 years, Rocket Arena has been a cornerstone of Cleveland, showcasing the energy and vibrancy of Northeast Ohio,” said Nic Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, the Cavaliers, and Rocket Arena in a press release. “By hosting unforgettable sports and entertainment moments, we’ve united people across the region and beyond. As we enter this new chapter, we’re focused on elevating every aspect of the Rocket Arena experience and bringing Cleveland to the world.”

The venue that the Cavs and Monsters call home is also the host to many of Cleveland's large-scale events, concerts and shows.

It opened as Gund Arena in 1994 and has since hosted over 5,000 events, including five NBA Finals, two NBA All-Star Games, a record-setting 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

When Dan Gilbert, Chairman of Rock Entertainment Group, acquired the Cavaliers in 2005, the arena was renamed Quicken Loans Arena.

In 2019, The Q, as some called it, was rebranded as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse following a massive $185 million renovation:

