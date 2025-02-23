Watch Now
The Cavaliers continue to add defensive spark with signing of Javonte Green

Green's athleticism and tenacity bring a new edge to the Cavs defensive rotation
New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Green (4) throws down a fast break dunk against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)
Posted

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have added more depth to the team with the signing of Javonte Green, a versatile wing known for his tenacious on-ball defense.

Green was waived from the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 20. During his time with the Pelicans, he averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.10 steals and 0.60 blocks in 21.8 minutes.

In his final game with the Pelicans, Green had a career-high five steals against the Sacramento Kings. He was ranked second on the team in both steals (55) and blocks (30) and has scored in double-double figures in seven different games this season.

Green's defensive skills could complement De'Andre Hunter, forming a formidable wing duo that could be key to the Cavs and their quest to make a deep playoff run.

