Today is your last day to vote for the NBA All-Star Game rosters

The Cleveland Cavaliers still hold the best record in the NBA, and today is the last day to send four of our starters to the All-Star game in San Francisco next month.

RELATED: How to vote for the 2025 NBA All-Star rosters

Monday is also the last day for triple voting, where one vote will count as three votes. Currently, Cavs players Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen have landed a spot in the top ten.

If Cavs fans want to ensure the "core four" stay in the top ten, they can click here to vote.

Voting ends Monday at 11:59 p.m., and the results will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 23.

RELATED: Cavs talent on full display while All-Star voting struggles to reflect, respect team with best NBA record