We now know when the Cavaliers will play their first playoff game

Date is set, but time has yet to be announced
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) is guarded by Charlotte Hornets' Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 10:21:40-04

For the second season in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made the NBA playoffs. This year their first-round foe will be the Orlando Magic.

The NBA announced that game one will be played on Saturday, April 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

A tip-off time has not been announced.

The Cavs are entering the playoffs as the fourth seed.

For many on the team, gearing up for the playoffs is something they believe should have already been happening.

'It's time to play': Where the Cavs say their mindset is heading into playoffs

The Cavs know the Magic will come out and play hard. Their defensive intensity needs to be both matched by the Cavs' and outdone by an offense the Cavs hope can look like they did earlier in the season when they were playing together and free, which is their brand of basketball.

And with that in mind and the focus turning to postseason hoops, the Cavs know that they need to come out strong against Orlando and set the tone early with hopes of advancing in the playoffs this year.

