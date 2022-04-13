What to know about Cavs playoff game on Friday

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers lost Tuesday night and will be returning to Cleveland on Friday for one last shot at the playoffs.

Here's what you need to know:

The game

Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs will face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets game. Those two teams play Wednesday night.

The winner will secure the eighth seed in the playoffs and take on the Miami Heat.

Tickets

Tickets for the game are still available.

Tickets are available for as low as $26.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and fans will receive a "Let Em Know" rally towel.

If you're interested in buying tickets, click here.

How to watch

If you're not going Downtown, you can still watch the game at home.

The game will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

You can stream the game on the ESPN app.

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100.

Traffic

Not only will the Cavaliers be playing downtown, by the Cleveland Guardians will be playing in their home opener at 7:10 p.m.

Traffic conditions are likely to be heavy.

Give yourself plenty of time if you're heading downtown.

Parking

Parking restrictions begin at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Restrictions include:

East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road, both sides.

Bolivar Avenue from East 7th to E. 14 th Street, both sides.

Street, both sides. West Huron Road from Ontario Street to West Superior Avenue.

East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides.

Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides.

Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides.

Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides.

The Warehouse District Parking Ban will be in effect from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Fans can also take the Rapid if they don't want to deal with downtown parking.

