When do Cavs tickets go on sale?

Have you been missing professional basketball? Well have no fear, the Cleveland Cavaliers return and tickets are about to go on sale.

Single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon.

The season will tip off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with back-to-back games with the opener on Oct. 27 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Oct. 28 against the Indiana Pacers.

Fans can also buy tickets for either preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 12 and Oct. 16 against Maccabi Ra’anana.

