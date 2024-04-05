Watch Now
Bronny James says he is entering NBA Draft and NCAA transfer portal, maintaining college eligibility

John Locher/AP
Southern California's Bronny James (6) drives up the court against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 11:46:39-04

The NBA may soon be welcoming in another LeBron James to the league, as Bronny James confirmed on Instagram Friday that he is entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and also entering the NCAA transfer portal, keeping his options open.

The 19-year-old, 6-foot-4 Akron-native son of NBA superstar LeBron James ended his freshman college season with USC after an upset loss to UConn on Monday. Despite a cardiac arrest while practicing in July, he made his collegiate debut in December for a year and admitted had “some ups and downs.”

“Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors and athletic trainers and fans for their support," he wrote.

Bronny played 25 games with USC this season.

After declaring for the NBA Draft, Bronny will soon work out with teams around the league who have an interest in him joining their rosters.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 26-27.

