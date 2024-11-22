Watch Now
Browns announce inactive players ahead of home game against Steelers

Cleveland Browns tight end Geoff Swaim (84) walks onto the field for the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Pittsburg Steelers in a rivalry game at Huntington Bank Field Thursday, and they will do so with a few players on the sidelines.

Jedrick Wills Jr. and Geoff Swaim were ruled out earlier in the week, and Germain Ifedi is expected to start at left tackle with Wills out.

Other inactive players for Thursday include the following:

  • QB Bailey Zappe (3QB)
  • RB D'Onta Foreman
  • CB Chigozie Anusiem
  • T Jedrick Wills Jr.
  • TE Geoff Swaim

Wills, who has been dealing with setbacks with a knee injury that ended his season last year and has lingered throughout this season, was able to practice on Tuesday in a limited manner after he and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he would try.
RELATED: Browns T Jedrick Wills Jr. ruled out for Thursday night game against Steelers

