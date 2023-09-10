Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Cleveland Browns players take the field for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is grabbed by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

The ball hits the helmet of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin as he fails to make the catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, right, breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw past Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

A Cleveland Browns fans cheers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard/AP

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) pursues Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Kirk Irwin/AP

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after he sacked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) celebrates his field goal with teammate Corey Bojorquez (13) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP

Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) kicks a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next