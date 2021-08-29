Watch
SportsBrowns Photos

Browns beat Falcons 19-10 in final preseason game

The Cleveland Browns beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their final preseason game.

Browns Falcons Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP
Browns Falcons Football
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) leaps over Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: John Bazemore/AP
Browns Falcons Football
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (43) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP
Browns Falcons Football
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP
Browns Falcons Football
Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP
Browns Falcons Football
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Photo by: Danny Karnik/AP
Browns Falcons Football
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis (18) can't make the catch as Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green (39) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Photo by: Danny Karnik/AP
Browns Falcons Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) works during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Photo by: Danny Karnik/AP
Browns Falcons Football
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis (18) runs against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams Jr. (25) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP
Browns Falcons Football
Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Franks (87) reaches for the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Photo by: Brynn Anderson/AP

Browns beat Falcons 19-10 in final preseason game

close-gallery
  • Browns Falcons Football
  • Browns Falcons Football
  • Browns Falcons Football
  • Browns Falcons Football
  • Browns Falcons Football
  • Browns Falcons Football
  • Browns Falcons Football
  • Browns Falcons Football
  • Browns Falcons Football
  • Browns Falcons Football

Share

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Brynn Anderson/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) leaps over Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)John Bazemore/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker (43) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Brynn Anderson/AP
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Brynn Anderson/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) runs against Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Brynn Anderson/AP
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Danny Karnik/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis (18) can't make the catch as Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green (39) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Danny Karnik/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) works during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)Danny Karnik/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis (18) runs against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams Jr. (25) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Brynn Anderson/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Franks (87) reaches for the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)Brynn Anderson/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next