Browns fall to Cardinals, 37-14

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws under pressure from Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photo

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) after a pass reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photo

Arizona Cardinals celebrate a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) dives over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) to score a touchdown during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) AP Photo

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photo

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) and middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) celebrate after Clowney sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP Photo

