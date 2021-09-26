Watch
SportsBrowns Photos

Browns mow down Fields in Week 3 matchup with Bears, 26-6

The Cleveland Browns took down the Chicago Bears in their Week 3 matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham Jr.
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, left, and Odell Beckham Jr. hug before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: David Dermer/AP
Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: David Dermer/AP
Duke Shelley, Demetric Felton
Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton, left, runs against Chicago Bears cornerback Duke Shelley after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)Photo by: David Richard/AP
Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)Photo by: David Richard/AP
Chase McLaughlin, Jamie Gillan
Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) celebrates with Jamie Gillan (7) after making a 57-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: David Dermer/AP
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)Photo by: David Richard/AP
Austin Hooper, Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with tight end Austin Hooper (81) after Hooper caught a 13-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)Photo by: David Richard/AP
Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) jumps over players during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: David Dermer/AP
Jeremaiah Owusu-Koramoah, Myles Garrett, Justin Fields
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) combine to sack Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)Photo by: Kirk Irwin/AP
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)Photo by: David Dermer/AP

Browns mow down Fields in Week 3 matchup with Bears, 26-6

close-gallery
  • Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Baker Mayfield
  • Duke Shelley, Demetric Felton
  • Baker Mayfield
  • Chase McLaughlin, Jamie Gillan
  • Myles Garrett
  • Austin Hooper, Baker Mayfield
  • Kareem Hunt
  • Jeremaiah Owusu-Koramoah, Myles Garrett, Justin Fields
  • Myles Garrett

Share

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, left, and Odell Beckham Jr. hug before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton, left, runs against Chicago Bears cornerback Duke Shelley after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) celebrates with Jamie Gillan (7) after making a 57-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with tight end Austin Hooper (81) after Hooper caught a 13-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) jumps over players during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) combine to sack Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)David Dermer/AP
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next