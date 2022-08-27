Share Facebook

Cleveland Browns fans cheer after Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) ran in a two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) tackles Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) on a run during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) makes a catch in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Davontae Harris (16) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Griffin (84) Rollin the end zone with a touchdown catch in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Herb Miller (29) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) leaps as he gets a pass away in front of Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow (53) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass after being tripped up by Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jean Delance (79) during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) hits a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski leaves the field at the end of the first half against the Chicago Bears in an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) leaves the field at the end of the first half against the Chicago Bears in an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns tight end Miller Forristall (86) celebrates making a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) calls signal as he plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Associated Press

